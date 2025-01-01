Bengals Injury Report: Lengthy List Continues in Final Regular Season Week
CINCINNATI — The Bengals went into full-practice mode on Wednesday with sights set on the Pittsburgh Steelers contest this Saturday. Amarius Mims (hand) logged another limited outing as Cincinnati looks like it'll have the young blocker protecting Joe Burrow.
Chase Brown (ankle) missed another session as his status starts to come in doubt for Saturday. Meanwhile, Orlando Brown Jr. (fibula) continued to get work in on a broken leg and looks on track to play this weekend.
Check out the rest of the statuses below, with Trey Hendrickson's addition popping up as the biggest change:
DID NOT PRACTICE: Brown, Sam Hubbard (knee), Drew Sample (groin)
LIMITED: Brown, Mims, Tee Higgins (ankle/knee), Joe Burrow (knee, wrist), Tanner Hudson (knee), Kris Jenkins (knee), Charlie Jones (groin), Trey Hendrickson (ankle)
FULL: McKinnley Jackson (wrist), Devin Cochran (personal)
