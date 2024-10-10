All Bengals

Bengals Injury Report: Multiple Offensive Players Dealing With Ailments Before Giants Matchup

Cincinnati plays on Sunday Night Football this week.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) catches a pass for a first down in the second quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The Commanders led 21-13 at halftime.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) catches a pass for a first down in the second quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The Commanders led 21-13 at halftime.
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is hard at work preparing to take on the New York Giants during Sunday Night Football.

Sheldon Rankins continues to grind back from his hamstring injury as we keep an eye on a couple of dinged-up offensive players missing practice in the middle of the week.

FULL: Mike Hilton (knee), D.J. Ivey (knee), Kris Jenkins (thumb), Amarius Mims (calf)

LIMITED: Rankins, Joseph Ossai (shoulder), Zack Moss (foot), Mike Gesicki (hamstring), Chase Brown (Quadriceps)

DNP: None

Russ Heltman
