Bengals Injury Report: Stars Improving Ahead of Chargers Game

Cincinnati faces the Chargers on Sunday night.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs to the end zone for a touchdown over the Cleveland Browns during the NFL Week 7 game at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland October 20, 2024. The Bengals won 21-14.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are making injury progress ahead of Sunday's clash against Los Angeles, with Tee Higgins (quad) positively working in another limited session.

Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) worked in his first practice of the week with limited status, as did B.J. Hill (knee). Trey Hendrickson (rest) did not get on the field for reps after going limited on Thursday, neither did Charlie Jones (groin). Joe Burrow (wrist/left biceps) logged another full session with an arm issue.

FULL: Burrow

LIMITED: Higgins, Brown, Hill, Logan Wilson (quad)

DID NOT PRACTICE: Hendrickson, Jones, Joe Bachie (hip), Alex Cappa (illness)

Bengals Injury Report
Bengals Injury Report / Cincinnati Bengals

