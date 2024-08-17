All Bengals

Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Excited About Pending Contract Extension

The Bengals have one specialist spot locked in for a few years.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) lines up to kick a field goal in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in downtown Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. The Bears led 10-3 at halftime.
/ Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Bengals kicker Evan McPherson flashed a big smile in the Bears' away locker room on Saturday as he gets ready to sign a three-year, $16 million extension with Cincinnati.

McPherson scored his team's only points against Chicago on Saturday in a 27-3 loss.

"Whenever I sign it, we'll get a press conference together, get to talk about it a little more," McPherson joked. "But no, I'm excited, and I'm grateful for the Brown Family and everybody that worked on this deal. it really means a lot that they showed how much they value me, and it just gives me some confidence to go into the season just knowing that it's where we're going to be for the next couple of years, so I'm excited."

Zac Taylor didn't have a comment on the deal in his time with the media but the kicker is expected to cement everything with pen to paper very soon.

