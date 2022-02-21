Skip to main content

Podcast: Jessie Bates' Future and Mike Brown's Opportunity

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Jessie Bates' future in Cincinnati, plus we discuss Mike Brown's opportunity and so much more. 

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown talks with CBS personality Jim Nantz after winning the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

By James Rapien
57 seconds ago
Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals free safety Ricardo Allen (37) catches the ball during warmups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ricardo Allen is Retiring From the NFL After Seven Seasons

By James Rapien
9 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) runs past Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) in the first quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
News

Brian Callahan Names 'The Biggest Play' That Will Stick With Him After Super Bowl LVI Loss

By James Rapien
16 hours ago
Joe Burrow, The Rock
News

Watch: Joe Burrow's Reaction to The Rock's Introduction at Super Bowl LVI is Hilarious

By James Rapien
19 hours ago
Mike Hilton, Jessie Bates
News

Mike Hilton Makes Plea to Bengals: 'Sign Jessie Bates'

By James Rapien
Feb 19, 2022
July 25, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher, second from left, speaks with assistant coaches during the first day of NFL training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Report: 49ers Defensive Assistant James Bettcher to Become Bengals Linebackers Coach

By James Rapien
Feb 19, 2022
Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Here's a Complete List of Bengals Players Set to Hit Free Agency

By James Rapien
Feb 19, 2022
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) is forced out of bounds by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) on a catch in the second quarter of Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The Rams came back in the final minutes of the game to win 23-20 on their home field. Super Bowl 56 Cincinnati Bengals Vs La Rams
News

Eli Apple Sounds Ready to Bounce Back Following Super Bowl LVI

By James Rapien
Feb 19, 2022