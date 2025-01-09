Bengals Punter Ryan Rehkow Makes PFF All-Rookie Team
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati had one player make PFF's All-Rookie team for the 2024 season. Punter Ryan Rehkow eclipsed Bears punter Tory Taylor to make the squad.
Rehkow ended up having a strong rookie season with a 49.1-yard average punt total (11th in the NFL).
He also boomed the second-longest punt of the season (80 yards).
That average is good enough to make Rehkow the top punter in Bengals history. Drue Chrisman held the previous career record at 47.8 yards per game.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Who Are Some of the Top Options To Replace Lou Anarumo As Bengals Defensive Coordinator?
Cincinnati Bengals Make Major Move on Offense, Fire Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack
Look: 2024 Cincinnati Bengals Make History, Miss Playoffs for Second-Straight Season
Look: Ja'Marr Chase Officially Makes History With Triple-Crown Receiving Season
Cincinnati Bengals Can Sign Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase to Extensions at Any Time
'You Just Can't Let Him Get Out of the Building' - Joe Burrow Backs Tee Higgins Again After Bengals Win
This is a Surprise: Zac Taylor Names Favorite Play From Joe Burrow This Season
'Once in a Lifetime Player' - Joe Burrow Not Surprised Ja'Marr Chase Closing in on Triple Crown
Referee Report: Veteran Referee Gets Second Chance To Work Bengals Game After Week 8 Injury
Joe Burrow Sends Clear Message to Bengals' Front Office When Asked About Retaining Star Players
'I Would Love To Finish My Career Here' - Bengals CB Mike Hilton Talks Uncertain Future After Sunday's Finale
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Says He's Past Wrist Injury
Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Picture: Where They Stand After Win Over Cleveland Browns
Watch: Geno Stone Posts Hilarious Video Following Bengals' Win Over Browns
'They Wanted Guns' - Joe Burrow Tells Hilarious Story About Why He Gifted Bengals' O-Line Samurai Swords
Cincinnati Bengals Have 99 Problems and the Cleveland Browns Aren’t One
'That M---er F---er Flying Right Now' - Bengals WR Tee Higgins Stunned By What He's Seeing From Joe Burrow
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast