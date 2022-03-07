Podcast: Bengals Pushing for Veteran Center in Free Agency and the Latest on Jessie Bates
CINCINNATI — Will the Bengals sign Ryan Jensen in free agency? Jake Liscow and I discuss the latest news involving the Buccaneers center, plus we talk about Jessie Bates' future, the 2022 NFL Combine and so much more.
Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
