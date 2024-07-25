All Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Bullish About Key Offseason Changes

The Bengals added multiple new skill players this offseason

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during the first day of training camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields outside of Paycor Stadium Wednesday, July 24, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during the first day of training camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields outside of Paycor Stadium Wednesday, July 24, 2024. / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had their first training camp practice on Wednesday. Joe Burrow was a full participant. Tee Higgins practiced and Ja'Marr Chase was out there, even though he didn't participate.

Burrow worked with some of the new faces on offense, including tight end Mike Gesicki, who caught multiple passes during team drills. The Bengals also added Zack Moss, Jermaine Burton and they're hoping Chase Brown, Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones all take a major step forward in their second season.

"I feel really good about all of our options, whether it’s Andre, Chuck, Jermaine, Trenton, I feel like those guys have had a great spring and they all looked good today," Burrow said after practice. "I feel really good about our tight end room as well."

The Bengals signed Gesicki and brought back Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson. They also added two rookies to the tight end room: Tanner McLachlan and Erick All.

Burrow is confident in all of the new pieces the Bengals put around him this offseason, even though

"I feel like this is the deepest and most talented group that we’ve had since I’ve been here from top to bottom in a lot of different spots," Burrow said when asked about Tyler Boyd's departure. "I think a lot of those guys are going to have to fill that role and step up."

Burrow worked under center more on Wednesday than he has in past year's, which could be another wrinkle that the Bengals introduce to opposing defenses this season.

Watch highlights and takeaways from day one of camp below and  subscribe on YouTube.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Walks in Vogue Fashion Show in Paris

Watch: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Holds Kids Camp

Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'

Watch: Joe Burrow Chats With Jared Leto During Fashion Week in Paris

DJ Turner II Ready to Attack Second NFL Season: 'I Just Left Some Plays on The Field'

Watch: Best of Joe Burrow's 2024 Offseason

Dax Hill Brewing in Lou Anarumo's Lab, Bengals Hope Former First Rounder Makes Successful Switch to Cornerback

The Athletic Picks Bengals Win Total as a Best Bet for 2024 Season

Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Posts Heartfelt Message to His Dad on Father’s Day

A Pleasant Surprise: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Signing Franchise Tender

Zac Taylor Praises Ja'Marr Chase, Explains Why He Didn't Do Much During Bengals Mandatory Minicamp

PFF Names Chase Brown, Jordan Battle on 2024 All-Breakout Team

PFF Ranks Geno Stone Among Top-20 NFL Safeties

Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'

-----

Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

Home/AllBengals Insiders+