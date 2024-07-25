Bengals QB Joe Burrow Bullish About Key Offseason Changes
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had their first training camp practice on Wednesday. Joe Burrow was a full participant. Tee Higgins practiced and Ja'Marr Chase was out there, even though he didn't participate.
Burrow worked with some of the new faces on offense, including tight end Mike Gesicki, who caught multiple passes during team drills. The Bengals also added Zack Moss, Jermaine Burton and they're hoping Chase Brown, Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones all take a major step forward in their second season.
"I feel really good about all of our options, whether it’s Andre, Chuck, Jermaine, Trenton, I feel like those guys have had a great spring and they all looked good today," Burrow said after practice. "I feel really good about our tight end room as well."
The Bengals signed Gesicki and brought back Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson. They also added two rookies to the tight end room: Tanner McLachlan and Erick All.
Burrow is confident in all of the new pieces the Bengals put around him this offseason, even though
"I feel like this is the deepest and most talented group that we’ve had since I’ve been here from top to bottom in a lot of different spots," Burrow said when asked about Tyler Boyd's departure. "I think a lot of those guys are going to have to fill that role and step up."
Burrow worked under center more on Wednesday than he has in past year's, which could be another wrinkle that the Bengals introduce to opposing defenses this season.
