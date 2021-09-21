September 21, 2021
Podcast: The Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow Continues and a Monday Mailbag

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I make a big announcement on the latest Locked on Bengals podcast. We also discuss the latest injury news on Xavier Su'a-Filo and Trae Waynes and answer your questions in the Monday mailbag! We were asked about the offensive line, the running back situation, the schedule and so much more!

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

