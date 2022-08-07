Bengals Quick Hits: Update on Joe Burrow, Plus Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson and Adam 'Pacman' Jones Attend Practice
CINCINNATI — The stars were out on Sunday at Bengals training camp.
Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and Adam "Pacman" Jones were both on the sidelines.
Johnson and Jones both chatted with a plethora of Bengals, including Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd.
Former Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer was also at practice. His son Adam Zimmer was hired as an offensive analyst last month.
Chris Henry Jr. was also at practice. Jones adopted him and the rest of his siblings after his father died in 2009.
Henry looks a lot like his dad. He stopped and talked with Mike Brown for at least 10 minutes.
Other Takeaways
Joe Burrow was at practice for a third consecutive session. The 25-year-old had a football in his hands early in practice. He also walked around much more than he did in past days. It's a good sign, although there is no timetable for his return.
La'el Collins continues to make progress. He worked on different pass sets on Sunday and even held up a canopy that almost got blown over by the wind.
There isn't a timetable on Collins' return, but he's moving around well.
D'Ante Smith worked on the rehab field on Sunday. The second-year offensive lineman had his back wrapped in the locker room before practice. He was carted off the field on Friday.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat
Andrew Whitworth Offers Up BIG Praise For Jonah Williams
Running Back Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way in Talented Backfield
Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins
Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium Following Surgery
Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Drills 65-Yarder at Back Together Saturday
Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp
Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season
Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push
Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal
Read More
Bengals Sign Three Free Agents Ahead of Training Camp
Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five
Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts
Jessie Bates Has "No Intentions" of Reporting to Training Camp
Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season
Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers
NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback
NFL Insider Shares Latest on Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals
Ranking Bengals' Biggest Needs Ahead of Training Camp
Grading the Bengals' Offseason Ahead of Training Camp
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Trains With Leonard Fournette and D'Andre Swift
Look: Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Attend UFC 276
Three Members of Bengals Organization Make 40 Under 40 List
Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Ja'Marr Chase
Fantasy Football: Which Bengals to Draft and Which Ones to Avoid
Two Free Agents Bengals Could Target After Larry Ogunjobi Signed With Steelers
Three NFL Agents Weigh in on Joe Burrow's Future Contract
Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid
Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast