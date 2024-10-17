Bengals Select Michigan's Mason Graham In ESPN's Latest 2025 Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals landed arguably the best defensive lineman available from the 2025 Draft in ESPN's latest projection. Jordan Reid has Cincinnati taking Michigan's Mason Graham with the eighth pick this coming April.
"Graham could help Cincinnati as both a stout run defender in the middle and a disruptive interior pass rusher," Reid wrote. "He is my No. 2 overall prospect, and there's a shot he could be drafted even higher than this spot. And with B.J. Hill in the last year of his deal, Graham could team up with Sheldon Rankins and rookie Kris Jenkins Jr. (his Michigan teammate in 2023) on the Bengals' interior. He has 14 pressures when lined up inside, tied for the third most in the country."
The Bengals (and its fans) hope they play themselves well out of range to draft Graham in the final 11 games of the 2024 season.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Win Over Giants
Cincinnati Bengals' B.J. Hill Makes Emotional, Triumphant Return to MetLife, Helps Defense Snap Dubious Streak
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 17-7 Win Over New York Giants
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow's Run and Clutch Plays on Defense Help Bengals Beat Giants 17-7
Watch: Bengals Strike On Opening Drive With Career-Long TD From Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Players Question Lack of Aggression in OT Possession as Team Repeats Mistake From 2021 Loss
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Gives Injury Update After Leaving Sunday's Game, Then Returning
Evan McPherson Shoulders Blame, But Ryan Rehkow's Botched Hold Costs Bengals in Overtime Loss to Ravens
'I Ran a Sh--ty Route' - Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Takes Blame for Game-Swinging Interception
Look: Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Attending Sunday's Bengals-Ravens Game
Bengals Elevate Cornerback Jalen Davis Ahead of Sunday's Showdown With Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Set to Make Debut Against Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals Waive Former Third Round Pick, Activate Myles Murphy and McKinnley Jackson
Cincinnati Bengals' Defense Focused on Fixing Issues Ahead of Crucial AFC North Matchup With Baltimore Ravens
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast