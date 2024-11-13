All Bengals

Bengals Star Joe Burrow Makes Hilarious Comment About Ja'Marr Chase

Joe Burrow is feeding his top playmaker in 2024.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talk during a timeout in Sunday, October 6, 2024, at Payor Stadium. The Bengals lost to the Baltimore Ravens 41-38 in overtime.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talk during a timeout in Sunday, October 6, 2024, at Payor Stadium. The Bengals lost to the Baltimore Ravens 41-38 in overtime. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was blunt with how his receivers get after him for targets each week, specifically discussing Ja'Marr Chase. He's arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL right now and has plenty of ways of signaling his feelings to Burrow.

Chase leads the league in receiving catches (66), yards (981), and touchdowns (10) through 10 weeks.

"Depends," Burrow said about how Chase works him for targets. "Sometimes it's on the sidelines, sometimes it's an individual conversation in locker room. Sometimes it's through you guys. There's a lot of different ways that a receiver can tell you 'Hey, get me the f*****g ball.'"

Burrow is having no issue targeting Chase this season. He currently ranks fourth among all WRs in targets to go with the top catches mark.

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

