Bengals Stars Sit Out of Practice During Back Together Sunday

Cincinnati is working into the first few days of training camp.

Jul 26, 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (middle) observes practice during training camp practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase sat out of practice again on Sunday.

Hendrickson has missed three practices so far, while Chase hasn't practiced yet during training camp as part of the veteran plan head coach Zac Taylor messaged to the media.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier this week that Chase wants a new contract as the cementing of a hold-in looks clearer by the day. 

