Bengals Takeaways: Brawl With Rams Ends Two Days of Quality Work
CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Rams ended Thursday's joint practice in chaotic fashion. A brawl broke out between Cincinnati's offense and Los Angeles' defense.
Here are our takeaways from the session and the brawl.
Aaron Donald Swings Helmets
The brawl got out of control when Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald started swinging two Bengals helmets in the middle of the skirmish.
He was pushed out of the pile and ultimately landed on his backside, but not before he swung the helmets multiple times.
"Emotions run high. You've been working together for two days now and that's just some really competitive guys getting into it a little bit," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "It just got a little scuffly and so we just called it. We were in the last period and we got two really good days of work in so was it worth getting the extra couple of plays? Nah, so we called it off. We good two days of work in and we'll go play on Saturday."
La'el Collins Has Up and Down Day
The Bengals' right tackle got into it with Leonard Floyd multiple times before the actual brawl.
Collins got the better of Floyd on a few plays and Floyd got the better of him.
The first dust up happened on the play of the day. Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase deep downfield for what would've been an 80-yard touchdown.
Collins blocked Donald on the play. Collins, Floyd and Donald got into it afterwards.
That was just the beginning.
Collins and Floyd had to be separated again a few plays later. The Bengals right tackle ended up with a Rams helmet in his hand. He threw it in Floyd's direction, but it didn't hit anyone. That set the stage for the third act.
Both veterans started throwing punches at each other, which led to the brawl and Donald's helmet swinging.
Collins struggled in 1-on-1s, but had his fair share of wins during the team period. It was only his second practice of 11-on-11s, but he made some nice blocks. He definitely has some rust he needs to knock off before the regular season opener.
Play of the Day
Burrow's long touchdown to Chase was by far the best play of the day for this offense.
It was a perfect throw and a perfect catch from one of the best duos in the NFL.
Other Takeways
Rookie left guard Cordell Volson played well on Thursday. He linked up with Jonah Williams to stifle a Donald-led stunt in a 2-on-2 drill. He was solid in pass protection and had one of his best practices of camp.
The Bengals' defense beat the Rams' offense. They held up well against Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and company.
Trey Hendrickson looked fast off the edge and the secondary continues to make plays. This defense has a chance to be one of the best in the NFL.
Ultimately, both teams benefited from the joint practices, even though it ended with a brawl.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Ja'Marr Chase Praises Joe Burrow After Bengals-Rams Joint Practice
Takeaways From Bengals-Rams Joint Practice
Jessie Bates Will "Absolutely" Be Ready For Season Opener Against Steelers
Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Return to Bengals' Defense
La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson
La'el Collins Participates in Team Drills
Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign
National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals
Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues
Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy
Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals
Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension
Read More
Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated
Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job
Jackson Carman Dealing With Elbow Issue
Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up
Joe Burrow Returns to Practice Following Appendectomy
A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati
Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room
Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals
Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener
Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense
Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast