Bengals Takeaways: Brawl With Rams Ends Two Days of Quality Work

The Bengals' right tackle got into it with Leonard Floyd multiple times before the actual brawl.

Collins got the better of Floyd on a few plays and Floyd got the better of him.

The first dust up happened on the play of the day. Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase deep downfield for what would've been an 80-yard touchdown.

Collins blocked Donald on the play. Collins, Floyd and Donald got into it afterwards.

That was just the beginning.

Collins and Floyd had to be separated again a few plays later. The Bengals right tackle ended up with a Rams helmet in his hand. He threw it in Floyd's direction, but it didn't hit anyone. That set the stage for the third act.

Both veterans started throwing punches at each other, which led to the brawl and Donald's helmet swinging.

Collins struggled in 1-on-1s, but had his fair share of wins during the team period. It was only his second practice of 11-on-11s, but he made some nice blocks. He definitely has some rust he needs to knock off before the regular season opener.

