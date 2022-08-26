Skip to main content

Bengals Takeaways: Brawl With Rams Ends Two Days of Quality Work

The two teams practiced against each other on Wednesday and Thursday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Rams ended Thursday's joint practice in chaotic fashion. A brawl broke out between Cincinnati's offense and Los Angeles' defense. 

Here are our takeaways from the session and the brawl. 

Aaron Donald Swings Helmets

Aaron Donald Brawl

The brawl got out of control when Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald started swinging two Bengals helmets in the middle of the skirmish. 

He was pushed out of the pile and ultimately landed on his backside, but not before he swung the helmets multiple times. 

"Emotions run high. You've been working together for two days now and that's just some really competitive guys getting into it a little bit," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "It just got a little scuffly and so we just called it. We were in the last period and we got two really good days of work in so was it worth getting the extra couple of plays? Nah, so we called it off. We good two days of work in and we'll go play on Saturday."

La'el Collins Has Up and Down Day

La'el Collins Brawl

The Bengals' right tackle got into it with Leonard Floyd multiple times before the actual brawl. 

Collins got the better of Floyd on a few plays and Floyd got the better of him. 

The first dust up happened on the play of the day. Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase deep downfield for what would've been an 80-yard touchdown. 

Collins blocked Donald on the play. Collins, Floyd and Donald got into it afterwards. 

That was just the beginning. 

Collins and Floyd had to be separated again a few plays later. The Bengals right tackle ended up with a Rams helmet in his hand. He threw it in Floyd's direction, but it didn't hit anyone. That set the stage for the third act. 

Both veterans started throwing punches at each other, which led to the brawl and Donald's helmet swinging.

Collins struggled in 1-on-1s, but had his fair share of wins during the team period. It was only his second practice of 11-on-11s, but he made some nice blocks. He definitely has some rust he needs to knock off before the regular season opener. 

Related: Watch Video of the Brawl Here

Play of the Day

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) completes a one-handed catch as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends during a joint practice, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Rams At Cincinnati Bengals Joint Practice Aug 24 0061

Burrow's long touchdown to Chase was by far the best play of the day for this offense. 

It was a perfect throw and a perfect catch from one of the best duos in the NFL. 

Other Takeways

USATSI_18925039_168390307_lowres

Rookie left guard Cordell Volson played well on Thursday. He linked up with Jonah Williams to stifle a Donald-led stunt in a 2-on-2 drill. He was solid in pass protection and had one of his best practices of camp. 

The Bengals' defense beat the Rams' offense. They held up well against Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and company. 

Trey Hendrickson looked fast off the edge and the secondary continues to make plays. This defense has a chance to be one of the best in the NFL. 

Ultimately, both teams benefited from the joint practices, even though it ended with a brawl. 

