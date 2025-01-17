CBS Sports Has Star Running Back Ashton Jeanty Landing With Bengals in NFL Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards released his latest 2025 NFL mock draft and he has Cincinnati picking superstar Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the 17th selection.
Jeanty is the consensus 10th-best prospect available and the best running back overall.
"Tee Higgins could move on this offseason despite a public campaign from Joe Burrow," Edwards wrote. "If that were to happen, then there are other ways to supplement the pass game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire went on to be a first-round pick after working with Burrow. His contributions in the pass game were a big reason for that heavy investment."
Taking a running back this high after getting uber-efficient production out of a fifth-round pick like Chase Brown would be an interesting decision by the Bengals.
