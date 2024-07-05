CBS Sports Names Offensive Position as Bengals Top Need Entering Training Camp
CINCINNATI — CBS Sports' Josh Edwards broke down the top needs for all AFC teams entering training camp and he has the Bengals light at running back.
The team re-shaped the room amidst Joe Mixon's move to Houston.
"Cincinnati had a really prudent offseason with its free agent acquisitions and draft choices," Edwards wrote. "The loss of defensive tackle D.J. Reader and offensive tackle Jonah Williams were countered with the signings of Sheldon Rankins and Trent Brown. The return of safety Vonn Bell brings some stability to that unit. The draft choices of defensive tackles Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKinnley Jackson, as well as cornerback Josh Newton, offensive tackle Amarius Mims, and wide receiver Jermaine Burton add depth at critical positions. Following the trade of running back Joe Mixon, the Bengals signed Zack Moss from Indianapolis. They need him to have a big season as the go-to option or second-year runner Chase Brown will be forced into action."
Cincinnati isn't going to rely on the run much in the Joe Burrow era, but they have to be more effective at it than they were in 2023 (89.8 rush yards per game, 31st in NFL).
