Chase Brown Discusses Offense Changing Colors To Find Win Over Giants
CINCINNATI — Chase Brown continues to have a nice impact on the Bengals' offense in 2024, with Cincinnati needing everything he gave on Sunday night. The second-year player had 64 scrimmage yards on 12 touches, including the game-sealing touchdown run against New York.
Brown discussed the tight victory.
"That's what we needed to do to get the win today," Brown said after the 17-7 win. "We're gonna have to play a lot better to take out these division opponents, especially next week. So, focus on Cleveland and get this thing rolling."
Cincinnati struggled to consistently protect Joe Burrow on a night where New York's defense tallied four sacks. That made ground pressure that much more important, as the Bengals ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries as a team.
"My whole mind was just on playing a complete game offensively," Brown noted. "They do a lot of twisting up front, which caused a lot of havoc. And we gotta play better at the end of the day, we got to put more points on the board. Defense kind of saved us today but we're motivated to come in next week and just be better as a unit."
