Cincinnati Bengals Not Losing Composure After 0-2 Start: 'Nobody's Pointing Fingers'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are still searching for their first win of the season going into Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Jets.

Cincinnati hasn't played well in the first two weeks of the season.

There are plenty of reasons for their slow start: Joe Burrow, the offensive line, the defense giving up game-winning drives on the final possession.

Despite all of the flaws, the Bengals have kept their composure.

"Nobody's pointing fingers," one player told All Bengals this week.

The Bengals know they have to go to New Jersey and beat the Jets, but things aren't tense at Paycor Stadium. No one is tight ahead of Sunday's game.

"We've just gotta go out and play well this week and get a win. We can't go down 0-3," Burrow said. "We're not panicking. We're focused on one week at a time, so we're gonna go out there and give it our best shot this week, we're going to have a great gameplan and we're going to execute it well."

Burrow was one of many players that played ping-pong on Thursday. The star quarterback beat kicker Evan McPherson, then took on punter Drue Chrisman. After Winning both matchups, McPherson came back for another game.

This team knows 0-2 is unacceptable. They're aware of the expectations and know they have to fix things starting on Sunday against the Jets, but there isn't any panic in that locker room.

