Bengals Notes: Joe Burrow Tweaks Attire and Throws Deep, Amarius Mims Making Progress
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow struggled in the season opener against the Patriots. He made a slight tweak to his practice attire.
Burrow was no longer wearing a sleeve on his throwing arm during Wednesday's session. The 27-year-old wore one throughout camp, the preseason and in Cincinnati's Week 1 loss to New England.
Instead, he was wearing a wrist band, which is something he's done in the past.
Burrow went through his normal warm ups and launched multiple deep passes during the portion of practice that was open to the media. He worked on play action passes and threw accurately downfield.
Meanwhile, rookie Amarius Mims continues to make his way back from a pectoral strain. He was inactive for the season opener, but he did sled work on Wednesday and appears to be close to a return to game action.
It wouldn't be shocking of he's active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, even if he doesn't start.
