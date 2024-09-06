Cincinnati Bengals Players Defend Ja'Marr Chase as Contract Talks Continue
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase didn't participate in one practice during training camp in hopes of landing a long-term contract before the start of the season.
He had the full support of his teammates, even though he wasn't participating in practice until Wednesday.
"We have one of the best, most talented offensive players in the world and he's in a cage right now," Orlando Brown Jr. said in a special season preview show on Cincinnati Bengals Talk. "We understand that when Uno Chase is out there, it changes the whole dynamic of a football game."
Chase returned to practice this week and looks like his normal self according to multiple teammates, including Joe Burrow.
"He’s always been a team first, win first kind of guy. That’s the kind of guy Ja’Marr is and you want to reward those guys," Burrow said. "I know if he's out there what type of player he's going to be."
The Bengals have a short practice session on Friday morning. Chase is expected to participate.
It's their final session before Sunday's opener against the Patriots.
