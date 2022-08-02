Skip to main content

Podcast: Joe Burrow Back at Facility, Alex Cappa's Good News and More Bengals Training Camp Notes

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I recap day one of Bengals training camp, plus we have the latest on Joe Burrow and a new favorite has emerged for the fourth wide receiver spot.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks toward the sideline during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 1 0032
