Cincinnati Bengals Taking Offensive Lineman Off Injured Reserve
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are bringing Lucas Patrick back off injured reserve. Cincinnati announced the move on Wednesday as the team gets ready to return to practice.
The ninth-year player was on IR starting on Sept. 9 for a calf injury and can now start practicing.
“I thought Dalton did well in the run game when he was in there as well. So that’s not a one-for-one correlation there, and the second half wasn’t as good,” Cincinnati Bengals HC Zac Taylor said last month about Patrick's play. “That was overall a unit thing, that was a coaching thing. That was everybody involved in the offense thing.”
He will slot back into a right guard mix with Dalton Risner and Jalen Rivers as the whole offense awaits the arrival of Joe Flacco as the new starting quarterback.
"Joe Flacco had a ton of success throughout his career," Chase Brown said about Flacco to Local 12. "I watched him as a kid while he was playing in Baltimore, and you know, watching him play on that team was a lot of fun. So it'll be cool getting to know him and seeing how he plays. And you know, he was able to get some things rolling for Cleveland."
The Bengals are back at practice this afternoon.
