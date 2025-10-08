All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Taking Offensive Lineman Off Injured Reserve

A boost to the protection unit.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals guard Lucas Patrick (62) heads for the locker room with an injury in the second quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals guard Lucas Patrick (62) heads for the locker room with an injury in the second quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are bringing Lucas Patrick back off injured reserve. Cincinnati announced the move on Wednesday as the team gets ready to return to practice.

The ninth-year player was on IR starting on Sept. 9 for a calf injury and can now start practicing.

“I thought Dalton did well in the run game when he was in there as well. So that’s not a one-for-one correlation there, and the second half wasn’t as good,” Cincinnati Bengals HC Zac Taylor said last month about Patrick's play. “That was overall a unit thing, that was a coaching thing. That was everybody involved in the offense thing.”

He will slot back into a right guard mix with Dalton Risner and Jalen Rivers as the whole offense awaits the arrival of Joe Flacco as the new starting quarterback.

"Joe Flacco had a ton of success throughout his career," Chase Brown said about Flacco to Local 12. "I watched him as a kid while he was playing in Baltimore, and you know, watching him play on that team was a lot of fun. So it'll be cool getting to know him and seeing how he plays. And you know, he was able to get some things rolling for Cleveland."

The Bengals are back at practice this afternoon.

Russ Heltman
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

