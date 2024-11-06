Cincinnati Bengals Took Step Forward, But Didn't Do Enough at Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow gave the Bengals every reason to make significant additions at the trade deadline.
It didn't have to be on Tuesday. It could've been last week or last month.
That's the biggest issue with Cincinnati's actions—or lack thereof at the trade deadline.
In a vacuum, trading for Khalil Herbert is a great move. Landing an experienced, fourth-year running back that's hungry to make an impact on the field for a seventh round pick is ideal. Especially after losing Zack Moss to a significant neck injury.
While adding Herbert was important, it was the bare minimum.
The Chiefs won the trade deadline and they didn't make a move on Tuesday. They traded a conditional fifth round pick for DeAndre Hopkins on Oct. 23. They followed that up by trading a sixth-round pick to the Patriots for pass rusher Josh Uche.
Kansas City gave up two day three draft picks for guys that should make a difference for them over the second half of the season.
The Cardinals landed Baron Browning from the Broncos on Monday for a sixth-round pick. Browning would've brought the Bengals some juice on the edge at a low cost. Like Herbert, he's in the final year of his rookie contract.
If the Bengals had been more proactive, maybe they would've landed Uche or Browning.
But they had another chance on Tuesday. Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith ended up in Detroit for a 2025 fifth round pick and 2026 sixth-round pick.
Trading with a division rival is hard, but it isn't impossible. Why not make a push for Smith?
The Bengals have Burrow, who is played as well as any quarterback on the planet. They have Ja'Marr Chase and a lot of talent around them.
They also had obvious holes that they could've addressed over the past few weeks. This isn't a Tuesday trade deadline issue.
Being proactive and aggressive ahead of the trade deadline is the expectation when Burrow is your quarterback. That won't change and it shouldn't change.
The Bengals made a good move on Tuesday, but it feels hollow.
Why?
Because of their lack of aggressiveness leading up to the deadline.
Young players like Myles Murphy, Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner II, Joseph Ossai, Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson better develop fast, otherwise this is going to feel like a missed opportunity for a team that has a star quarterback playing at a MVP level.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 48,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI