Daijahn Anthony Using Pictures of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce As Phone Lock Screen

Cincinnati fell to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony (33) practices with other members of the defense at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Thursday, June 13, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony (33) practices with other members of the defense at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Thursday, June 13, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Daijahn Anthony is keeping Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce close by while he eagerly awaits another chance to make plays against Kansas City.

The Bengals rookie safety told the media on Thursday that he's keeping those two as a part of his phone wallpaper slideshow. Bengals teammates have lifted him up since the game ended as he adds extra motivation entering Week 3.

"I honestly can't wait to see them," Anthony said. "I got him as one of my one of my lock screens right now so I could see it every day, both of them, yeah, because I can't wait to see them again. One of my lock screens on my phone, I got, like, a slideshow, and I could just click through, like family members, and then they're on there too."

Anthony did this for the Ole Miss Rebels bowl games last season and it could come in handy in the likely chance that Cincinnati would have to go through Kansas City on a playoff run.

"I do that, like, like whenever we had a big bowl, like last year against Ole Miss, they had Penn State teammates, like, talking on the internet, so I screenshotted that post and put it on my lock screen so you don't forget it," Anthony declared. "Remember what you're doing it for."

Published
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

