Eight Players the Cincinnati Bengals Could Target to Fill Remaining Holes on Roster
CINCINNATI — The Bengals set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday. They have a lot of talent, but they also have some pretty clear needs. Here are eight players that they could either add on waivers or sign to help bolster their roster:
Jowon Briggs, Defensive Tackle
The Bengals showed interest in Briggs during the pre-draft process. He's a true nose tackle that could give them valuable depth in a key spot. It wouldn't be unreasonable to expect Briggs to be their fourth defensive tackle at some point this year—especially with McKinnley Jackson dealing with a knee injury.
Samaje Perine, Running Back
A reunion would make a ton of sense. Perine is reliable. The Bengals know him and he knows the Bengals. He had 50 catches last year, is a quality pass blocker and can contribute on special teams. Adding Perine as a rotational piece behind Zack Moss and Chase Brown would be big—especially for a running back room that lacks depth. Perine is a vested veteran, so he isn't subject to waivers and is free to sign with the Bengals or another team at any time.
George Holani, Frank Gore Jr., Deneric Prince, Michael Wiley
Speaking of running backs, the Bengals could be interested in the quartet of Holani, Fore, Prince and Wiley. All four players are intriguing in their own way. Holani, Gore and Wiley went undrafted, but are talented. Prince was a late round pick. Don't be surprised if the Bengals add one of these guys to their room—even if it's on the practice squad.
Jerrod Clark, Defensive Tackle
Clark is a big, 333 pound nose tackle. He was waived by the Chargers. If the Bengals are hoping to land another big body on the interior of their defensive line, then Clark certainly fits that mold. He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft.
Andre Carter II, Defensive End
Carter could be on the Bengals' radar after being released by the Vikings. With Myles Murphy set to miss four games and Cam Sample out for the season. Carter is unproven and they may want to go with someone that has more experience, but adding another defensive end is probably high on their priority list.
Don't be shocked if the Bengals attack their biggest needs in a few different ways. Could they claim Clark and then sign Briggs to the practice squad if he clears waivers? Could they claim both defensive tackles and move on from Jay Tufele and another player that made the initial 53-man roster?
They have clear needs on the defensive line and at running back. Don't be shocked if they take a long look at defensive end as well, but tackle appears to be their biggest need.
