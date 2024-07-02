ESPN Lands Bengals with Texas Wide Receiver Isaiah Bond in 2025 Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals went with an SEC wide receiver to replace Tee Higgins in ESPN's latest 2025 mock draft. Matt Miller has Cincinnati taking Texas WR Isaiah Bond with the 25th pick.
"Tee Higgins may have signed his franchise-tag tender, but that doesn't mean the Bengals have a long-term resolution yet for the talented WR2," Miller wrote. "The Bengals drafted Jermaine Burton to replace Tyler Boyd but could still have receiver high on the list of needs during the next draft. Bond, a transfer from Alabama, will fill the Xavier Worthy role in the Texas offense with his elite downfield speed. He averaged 13.9 yards per catch with four touchdowns last season, even as the Alabama offense struggled to find consistency in the pass game. And in Steve Sarkisian's system, Bond has huge potential."
Picking 25th would be a massive disappointment in the final season before Joe Burrow's salary cap hit goes above $30 million for the rest of his current contract.
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Look: Lil Wayne Raps About Joe Burrow in New Song
Look: Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard and Others Working Out Ahead of Bengals Training Camp
Sports Illustrated Has Bengals Replacing Division Rival in AFC Playoffs
Joe Burrow Dives Into Olympic Aspirations: 'That Would Be Exciting To Play In'
Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Tackle Trent Brown Working Out, Getting Ready for Training Camp
CBS Sports Identifies Joe Burrow's Health as Bengals' Biggest Red Flag Entering 2024 Season
Look: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Walks in Vogue Fashion Show in Paris
Watch: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Holds Kids Camp
Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'
Watch: Joe Burrow Chats With Jared Leto During Fashion Week in Paris
DJ Turner II Ready to Attack Second NFL Season: 'I Just Left Some Plays on The Field'
Watch: Best of Joe Burrow's 2024 Offseason
Dax Hill Brewing in Lou Anarumo's Lab, Bengals Hope Former First Rounder Makes Successful Switch to Cornerback
The Athletic Picks Bengals Win Total as a Best Bet for 2024 Season
Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Posts Heartfelt Message to His Dad on Father’s Day
A Pleasant Surprise: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Signing Franchise Tender
Zac Taylor Praises Ja'Marr Chase, Explains Why He Didn't Do Much During Bengals Mandatory Minicamp
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast