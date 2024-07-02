All Bengals

ESPN Lands Bengals with Texas Wide Receiver Isaiah Bond in 2025 Mock Draft

Cincinnati could need a wide receiver.

Russ Heltman

Texas White team wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024.
Texas White team wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals went with an SEC wide receiver to replace Tee Higgins in ESPN's latest 2025 mock draft. Matt Miller has Cincinnati taking Texas WR Isaiah Bond with the 25th pick.

"Tee Higgins may have signed his franchise-tag tender, but that doesn't mean the Bengals have a long-term resolution yet for the talented WR2," Miller wrote. "The Bengals drafted Jermaine Burton to replace Tyler Boyd but could still have receiver high on the list of needs during the next draft. Bond, a transfer from Alabama, will fill the Xavier Worthy role in the Texas offense with his elite downfield speed. He averaged 13.9 yards per catch with four touchdowns last season, even as the Alabama offense struggled to find consistency in the pass game. And in Steve Sarkisian's system, Bond has huge potential."

Picking 25th would be a massive disappointment in the final season before Joe Burrow's salary cap hit goes above $30 million for the rest of his current contract.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Look: Lil Wayne Raps About Joe Burrow in New Song

Look: Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard and Others Working Out Ahead of Bengals Training Camp

Sports Illustrated Has Bengals Replacing Division Rival in AFC Playoffs

Joe Burrow Dives Into Olympic Aspirations: 'That Would Be Exciting To Play In'

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Tackle Trent Brown Working Out, Getting Ready for Training Camp

CBS Sports Identifies Joe Burrow's Health as Bengals' Biggest Red Flag Entering 2024 Season

Look: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Walks in Vogue Fashion Show in Paris

Watch: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Holds Kids Camp

Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'

Watch: Joe Burrow Chats With Jared Leto During Fashion Week in Paris

DJ Turner II Ready to Attack Second NFL Season: 'I Just Left Some Plays on The Field'

Watch: Best of Joe Burrow's 2024 Offseason

Dax Hill Brewing in Lou Anarumo's Lab, Bengals Hope Former First Rounder Makes Successful Switch to Cornerback

The Athletic Picks Bengals Win Total as a Best Bet for 2024 Season

Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Posts Heartfelt Message to His Dad on Father’s Day

A Pleasant Surprise: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Signing Franchise Tender

Zac Taylor Praises Ja'Marr Chase, Explains Why He Didn't Do Much During Bengals Mandatory Minicamp

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+