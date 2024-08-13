ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Ranks Joe Burrow First in Multiple NFL Quarterback Categories
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Dan Orlovsky revealed his top-10 quarterbacks in a variety of traits this week and Joe Burrow checked in near the top of a few categories:
Ball Placement: First
Mechanics: First
Decision-Making With The Football: Third
Pocket Presence: Second
Rushing Ability: Outside the Top 10
Second-Reaction Ability: Outside the Top 10
Arm Strength: Outside the Top 10
"Burrow is the best in the game here, but Tagovailoa is really close," Orlovsky wrote about Burrow's ball placement. "I think Burrow stands out in true ball placement, while Tagovailoa might be the most accurate passer in the league. Both quarterbacks rank in the top five in completion percentage since their 2020 draft year -- Burrow is third (67.8%), while Tua is fifth (67.4%)."
Cincinnati has an elite NFL passer as they try to keep him healthy for a full season behind the best offensive line of his career.
