All Bengals

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Ranks Joe Burrow First in Multiple NFL Quarterback Categories

Cincinnati has one of the best in the game.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) watches a punt play unfold in the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Bengals 17-14.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) watches a punt play unfold in the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Bengals 17-14. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — ESPN's Dan Orlovsky revealed his top-10 quarterbacks in a variety of traits this week and Joe Burrow checked in near the top of a few categories:

Ball Placement: First

Mechanics: First

Decision-Making With The Football: Third

Pocket Presence: Second

Rushing Ability: Outside the Top 10

Second-Reaction Ability: Outside the Top 10

Arm Strength: Outside the Top 10

"Burrow is the best in the game here, but Tagovailoa is really close," Orlovsky wrote about Burrow's ball placement. "I think Burrow stands out in true ball placement, while Tagovailoa might be the most accurate passer in the league. Both quarterbacks rank in the top five in completion percentage since their 2020 draft year -- Burrow is third (67.8%), while Tua is fifth (67.4%)."

Cincinnati has an elite NFL passer as they try to keep him healthy for a full season behind the best offensive line of his career.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Not Just Joe: Burrow Has Company, Two Bengals QBs Among Most Efficient in Preseason Week 1

Amarius Mims Shows Comfort During Preseason Debut: 'Definitely a Crazy Experience'

Jackson Carman Gets National Attention for Wrong Reasons Following Bengals' Preseason Opener

Joe Burrow Not Satisfied With Preseason Debut, Despite Throwing Touchdown on Lone Drive

Bengals Cornerback Josh Newton Has Perfect Answer When Asked About First NFL Interception

Zac Taylor Confirms Charlie Jones 'Week-to Week' With Knee Injury

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Shines in Return, Bengals Fall to Buccaneers 17-14

Bengals Comfortable With Plan for Offensive Tackle Trent Brown, Who Could Still Start at Right Tackle

Evan McPherson Dives Into Contract Extension Talks Amidst Historic Kicker Extension

Bengals Right Tackle Trent Brown Discusses Competition With Amarius Mims

Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injuries as Preseason Game Preparation Begins

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Release First Depth Chart Ahead of Preseason Game Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Joe Burrow Believes Production With Ja'Marr Chase Can Reach New Level

Cincinnati Bengals' Stars Not Worried About Ja'Marr Chase's Missed Practice Time

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Catching Attention and Advice in First NFL Training Camp

Willie Anderson Offers Up Big Praise for Bengals Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack

PFF Names Bengals Cornerback as Rookie With Most to Gain This Training Camp

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+