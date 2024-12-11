All Bengals

ESPN's Field Yates Slots Tennessee Edge Rusher James Pearce to Bengals in Latest Mock Draft

Cincinnati has to start getting after the passer better.

Russ Heltman

Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) sacks UTEP quarterback JP Pickles (19) during a college football game between Tennessee and UTEP at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals need to find someone to complement Trey Hendrickson as an edge rusher. ESPN's Field Yates aided that pursuit in his latest mock draft.

He has Cincinnati taking Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. with the 11th pick this coming April.

"Pick an area on defense and it could make sense here," Yates wrote. "Other than Trey Hendrickson's dominant season, this team has disappointed on that side of the ball, posting the second-worst defensive efficiency in the NFL ahead of only the Panthers. The pass rush has been especially poor, as Hendrickson's 12.5 sacks account for more than half of Cincinnati's total of 24 (tied for second worst). Pearce has an exceptional first step and the kind of acceleration off the edge that travels to the NFL. He leads the FBS in pressure rate at an incredible 19.8% this season and has piled up 17.5 sacks over the past two seasons."

Cincinnati has to pressure the quarterback more consistently moving forward and Pearce could be the salve for that. The 6-5, 243-pound mauler is ranked 12th overall on the consensus big board and third among edge rushers.

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

