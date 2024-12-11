ESPN's Field Yates Slots Tennessee Edge Rusher James Pearce to Bengals in Latest Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals need to find someone to complement Trey Hendrickson as an edge rusher. ESPN's Field Yates aided that pursuit in his latest mock draft.
He has Cincinnati taking Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. with the 11th pick this coming April.
"Pick an area on defense and it could make sense here," Yates wrote. "Other than Trey Hendrickson's dominant season, this team has disappointed on that side of the ball, posting the second-worst defensive efficiency in the NFL ahead of only the Panthers. The pass rush has been especially poor, as Hendrickson's 12.5 sacks account for more than half of Cincinnati's total of 24 (tied for second worst). Pearce has an exceptional first step and the kind of acceleration off the edge that travels to the NFL. He leads the FBS in pressure rate at an incredible 19.8% this season and has piled up 17.5 sacks over the past two seasons."
Cincinnati has to pressure the quarterback more consistently moving forward and Pearce could be the salve for that. The 6-5, 243-pound mauler is ranked 12th overall on the consensus big board and third among edge rushers.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals Stars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Set More NFL Records in Win Over Cowboys
Joe Burrow Shares Update on Injured Knee Following Bengals' Win Over Cowboys
Another Huge Night for Bengals Receiver Ja’Marr Chase Had Him Running Away From More Than Just Dallas Defenders
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Delivers Late Game-Winning TD Then Kicks Down Door Barring a Tee Higgins Return in 2025
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Lead Bengals Past Cowboys 27-20
One Play in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers Sums Up 2024 Season
Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'
‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot
It Took 13 Weeks, But the Reality of Futility Has Finally Forced Its Way Into the Cincinnati Bengals Locker Room
Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Discuss 'Hard to Process' Season From Cincinnati
Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week
Cincinnati Bengals Should Claim Recently Released Tight End Greg Dulcich
'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Throws Support Behind Struggling Kicker Evan McPherson
Zac Taylor Updates Orlando Brown Jr., Bengals Injuries Following Bye Week
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast