ESPN's Matt Miller Slots Bengals with Georgia Edge Rusher Mykel Williams in 2025 Mock Draft

The Bengals are on a bye this week.

Russ Heltman

Florida Gators running back Ja'Kobi Jackson (24) is stopped by the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13), from left, defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) and linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
In this story:

CINCINNATI — ESPN's Matt Miller released his latest 2025 NFL mock draft on Thursday, and he has Cincinnati taking an edge rusher with the 10th overall pick.

Georgia's Mykel Williams got the call at No. 10.

"Except for Trey Hendrickson (11.5 sacks), no Bengals player has more than two sacks this season, so Cincinnati definitely needs a pass rusher," Miller wrote. "At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Williams is a trait-based prospect whose length, speed and power are reminiscent of former Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker, the No. 1 pick of the 2022 draft. Williams' 2024 season has been underwhelming so far, as he sat out because of an ankle injury and has only two sacks, but he has tremendous upside."

There are plenty of holes to address on a roster that's deteriorating at a rapid rate since the Super Bowl run a few years ago.

Cincinnati needs all the defensive help it can get and Williams could be a nice boon for the pass rush.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

