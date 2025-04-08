ESPN's Mel Kiper Sticks Bengals With Two Defenders in Latest Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. unveiled his first two-round mock draft of this cycle and had Cincinnati rolling with Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell at Pick 17.
"The Bengals spent big money this offseason to keep their offensive core around for the long term, and now it's time to turn the focus to the other side of the ball," Kiper wrote. "What happens with Trey Hendrickson looms large. If he does end up getting traded after requesting a move, Cincinnati certainly has to look at the pass rushers on the board. I could see Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart fitting, but his lack of production might scare off teams this early.
"I'm going to wait until we know more about Hendrickson's future and instead go with Campbell, who is a complete football player. Look at this stat line from 2024: 112 tackles, 5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, 16 pressures, 12 run stops, 1 interception, 4 pass breakups, and 2 forced fumbles. And remember that Germaine Pratt, the Bengals' starting middle linebacker, also requested a trade this offseason."
Campbell is ranked 17th on the consensus big board and first among all linebackers during this cdraft cycle.
Next, Cincinnati selected Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau at Pick 49.
"Regardless of whether Trey Hendrickson stays in Cincinnati, the Bengals have to do something to improve the rest of the pass rush," Kiper noted. "Tuimoloau -- my No. 2 defensive end in the class -- had 12.5 sacks and 46 pressures last season."
Tuimoloau is ranked 49th on the consensus big board and 10th among edge rushers.
