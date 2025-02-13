ESPN Slots Ole Miss Defensive Tackle Walter Nolan to Bengals in Latest Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Field Yates dropped his latest 2025 NFL mock draft and had the Bengals selecting Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolan at pick 17.
"The Bengals have potentially huge holes opening on offense -- receiver Tee Higgins is a free agent, for one -- but they need to hit defense hard this offseason," Yates wrote. "They gave up 25.5 points per game in 2024, more than all but six teams. Nolen, meanwhile, is an elite disruptor with a combination of active hands and strength to routinely cause negative plays for opponents. He could take free agent B.J. Hill's spot on the interior in Cincinnati."
Nolan is the 24th-best player on the consensus big board and the second-best defensive tackle in the class.
Defensive tackle is a major need for Cincinnati over the next few months.
