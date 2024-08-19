Evan McPherson Ecstatic About Contract Extension With Bengals
CINCINNATI — Evan McPherson is locked in with Cincinnati for the majority of this decade after inking a three-year extension with the team on Sunday.
It's worth $16.5 million and includes $10 million in new money during Year One, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. He dove into what it all means on Monday as he's tied to Cincinnati through the 2027 season.
"If it didn't get done, I was kind of at peace with it anyways, but I knew where it was trending, and I'm just excited that it's finished, it's done now, and just kind of relax and go have fun," McPherson told the media on Monday. "I was excited. I think a lot of people will be excited to find out you have some stability and just some comfort in knowing where you're going to be for the foreseeable future. And, yeah, just gives myself, and some guys like some certain level of confidence, just rolling into the season, knowing that this is where I'm going to be. So we're just going to have fun and win games."
McPherson did not miss a field goal under 50 yards or an extra point last season (59-59 on those kicks). His consistency, among other things, earned him the fresh deal.
"We've got a lot of trust in him," Zac Taylor said about McPherson at the presser. "I've got tremendous faith in Evan. And as you can see from the moments, we've relied on him to close out games for us, for opportunities within games from long range. He's got the leg, he's got the confidence, he's got the ability, and he's only going to continue to get better and better. I truly believe his best days are ahead, even though we've already had some best days also.
