Five Players the Bengals Should Target at the Trade Deadline

CINCINNATI — The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. The Bengals aren't known for making in-season deals, but they did send Carlos Dunlap to Seattle last year for B.J. Finney and a seventh-round draft pick.

They've also been much more aggressive in free agency over the past few years, which means the door is at least cracked for them to make a potential trade before the deadline.

This article is going to list five realistic trade targets, then we're going to look at a few options that are unrealistic, but would also improve the roster.

Realistic Trade Targets

Austin Blythe, C, Kansas City

Blythe makes too much sense for the Bengals. He's appeared in 71 career games and made 49 starts in his six-year career. He hasn't played a snap in Kansas City this season due to rookie Creed Humphrey's emergence at center.

Blythe has experience at both right guard and center. He played for the Rams when Zac Taylor was in Los Angeles. Sending a late round pick to the Chiefs for Blythe is a no-brainer. He's on a veteran minimum deal and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Austin Blythe would give the interior of the Bengals' offensive line a boost. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Norwell, G, Jacksonville

This is more of a long shot, but the Bengals should at least see what the Jaguars want for the Cincinnati native. Norwell is in the final year of his contract after restructuring his deal before training camp.

He's primarily a left guard, so asking him to move to the right side wouldn't be ideal, but he would certainly bring stability to the interior of the Bengals' offensive line.

Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Miami

Ogbah would give the Bengals' pass rush the boost it needs. He had nine sacks for the Dolphins last season and has 29.5 for his career.

Miami is going nowhere this season and he's in the final year of his contract, which makes him a perfect trade target for a team like the Bengals.

Ogbah is set to make roughly $4.15 million for the rest of the season according to cap expert Andre Perotta. Cincinnati could trade for him and either re-sign him this offseason or let him walk in free agency and recoup the asset as a compensatory pick in 2023 if he signs elsewhere.

A day three draft pick should get the deal done, assuming the Dolphins are willing to trade the former Super Bowl champion.

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Las Vegas

Ferrell played for Bengals defensive line coach Marion Hobby at Clemson. The former first-round pick has been a bust for the Raiders. He has 68 tackles, 19 quarterback hits and 6.5 sacks in 32 career games.

The Bengals desperately need edge help. If Ferrell can be had for a late-round pick, then Cincinnati may be interested in reuniting him with Hobby.

Could the Bengals reunite Marion Hobby and Clelin Ferrell? Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Baun, LB, Saints

Some thought Baun could be a late first or early second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He fell to the Saints in the third round, but hasn't made the impact New Orleans was hoping for. He's no longer in their defensive rotation and could be available at the deadline.

If the Bengals liked Baun before the draft, then there's a chance they may be willing to give up a late-round pick for the 24-year-old.

Unrealistic Trade Targets

Hayden Hurst, TE, Atlanta

Hurst is a former first round pick that didn't pan out. He spent two years in Baltimore before they dealt him to the Falcons.

Despite not delivering on expectations, Hurst is a solid pass catching tight end. He has 117 career receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns. A tandem of C.J. Uzomah and Hurst would be just another wrinkle that the Bengals could throw at opposing defenses.

Evan Engram, TE, New York

Engram is a solid tight end when healthy. He was a Pro Bowler last season. The former first round pick has at least 44 receptions in each of four his four years. He has 20 receptions for 171 yards this season.

Engram is making over $6 million this season because the Giants exercised the fifth-year option on him. If the Bengals decide to add a tight end, then Hurst might be the better value.

Xavien Howard, CB, Miami

Howard is a popular trade target among fans, but it's unrealistic for a few reasons. The Dolphins could want a first round pick [and then some] for the All-Pro cornerback, which would be reasonable if he didn't want a new contract.

Howard is unhappy with his deal, which means any team that trades for him is all but committing to giving him a new deal. He would instantly upgrade the Bengals' secondary, but a deal isn't likely.

Some will wonder about a potential trade that includes Trae Waynes, but the veteran is on injured reserve and the Bengals are paying him more than $12 million this season, even if they traded him.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Los Angeles

It may sound ridiculous, but the Bengals are relying on Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to do everything at the wide receiver position. They clearly feel like Auden Tate is limited since he's been used as a run blocker more than anything this season. They were also open to adding a speedy wide-out later in the draft after taking Chase with the No. 5 pick.

The Rams and Jackson have agreed to part ways. They'll release him if they can't find a taker before the deadline. The Bengals probably shouldn't give up an asset for the 34-year-old, but if he hits the free agent market, adding more speed on offense could help Burrow lead this team to the playoffs.

Dream Scenario (That is Also Semi-Realistic)

In a perfect world, the Bengals would add Blythe and Ferrell for two late round picks at the deadline. Bolstering their pass rush and their interior offensive line depth would give this roster a necessary boost as they close in on the midway point of the regular season.

