Former Notre Dame Linebacker Jack Kiser Highlights Al Golden's Preparedness at NFL Combine
CINCINNATI — Former Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser had glowing things to say about new Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden at the 2025 NFL Combine.
Kiser played under Golden for the past few seasons and the veteran linebacker was with the program for this entire decade.
"The best assistant coach in the country, and so was able to talk to him, just congratulate him, tell him how much he meant to the defense, and to me personally," Kiser said to WLWT's Olivia Ray. "And then seeing him down here, right? You know, we're walking to and from the stadium, seeing each other, and I'm like, 'Coach, you need to interview me? Want me to go up on the board or anything?' And he's laughing. He's like, 'Nah, we got all our answers on you. We're good.' It's just really cool to see him kind of get that chance as a DC in the NFL. That's really special.
"He knows ball, and he knows how to prep guys around him. We never went into a game feeling that we weren't prepared, and I think that's an edge that we had on defense. But then he's such a cerebral guy, able to understand what the moment is and what's needed in the moment and how to adjust, right? So that's just something that he's so good at, and then he's just a great leader, like he's able to like never get too high never gets too fired up on the sideline, he's able to keep that cool, calm mentality and be able to talk to players, have that relationship to make them play better."
Golden discussed what he's looking for out of that position on Wednesday, as Kiser could be an option for Cincinnati in the NFL Draft. He is currently ranked 181st on the consensus big board.
"Even in this draft, right? You have big safeties that are projected to be linebackers. You have smaller defensive ends that are projected to maybe go on or off the ball in that capacity," Golden said about LB versatility. "So we did kind of cross over in some areas, you know, if we thought they can impact our team, and there's a lot of jobs for those guys to do. That's why you just have to be really, really meticulous in terms of your evaluation because it's not about getting the most notable player.
"It's about getting guys in the bandwidth that you're looking for that can help your team, that can make your team and the jobs that they can do. Are they four down players? Okay, if they're four down players, they have a job on third down? Well, that could be as a linebacker, that could be as a pass rusher. Can they do special teams? And where are they on early downs? Are they just a nickel player? Can they play in the base? So those are all the things that go into it, and obviously, the more guys that you have that can fit those needs, the better your team is."
There could be plenty of new faces on that unit come the summer.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant
Trey Hendrickson Shares Update on Contract Talks With Bengals: 'We've Had Multiple Good Conversations'
Insider Expects NFL Teams to Sign Veterans to Contract Extensions Before Free Agency
Look: Chart Shows Cincinnati Bengals Draft Success Since 2021
'Hey Man, Whatever Works For You' - Jake Browning Shares Funny Story About Joe Burrow's Sideline Demeanor
Stat of the Jay: Bengals’ Newly Extended Punter Ryan Rehkow Is NFL Record Holder but Not Team’s First To Do It
Bengals Franchise Tag History: How Many Times Have They Used It? Who Got Extensions, and When? Who Got Traded?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could There Be a Hidden Gem Among Guards Outside of PFF's Top 100?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency: Despite Age, Injury, Will Hernandez Could Be an Inexpensive Guard With a High Ceiling
Joe Burrow 'is Going to be Pissed' - NFL General Manager Makes Prediction for Bengals' Offseason
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Xavier Watts an Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Secondary?
Assessing Germaine Pratt's Trade Value: What Will Bengals Get If They Deal Veteran Linebacker?
Bengals' Joe Burrow Shares Downside of Winning Comeback Player of the Year For Second Time
Look: Ja'Marr Chase Receives ZERO First-Place OPOY Votes Despite Elite Underlying Metric
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast