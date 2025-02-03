Former Notre Dame Linebacker Jack Kiser Highlights How 'Prepared' Defense Was Under Al Golden
CINCINNATI — Former Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser chatted with Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com at the Senior Bowl last week and had glowing things to say about new Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden.
Kiser played under Golden during the coach's entire Notre Dame stint.
"One, we had the cats to play man-to-man and, then, two, Al had the changeups he'd be able to throw in," Kiser said to Hobson about their defensive versatility in coverage concepts. "And his ability to help us recognize what's coming. The splits, the route concepts. He had us prepared, prepared, prepared. So by the time the game came around, we knew what to expect."
Golden hammered home NFL film with his crew while at Notre Dame. Logan Wilson was never far from his mind after coaching the star linebacker right before heading to South Bend, IN.
"Every day that we watched film, it was of Logan Wilson, it was of the Detroit Lions, the New England Patriots," Kiser said to Hobson. "It was NFL film, it was NFL drills. That's what we were doing out here."
It figures to be a largely seamless transition to the next level for Golden, despite never holding an NFL defensive coordinator position until now.
"Talking to him, you knew it was a dream of his to go and win a Super Bowl and that's exactly what he has a chance to go and do," Kiser said to Hobson. "I'm just proud of him. I know he's been in that building before and how respected he is. I'm grateful and appreciative that he was able to coach me and make me a better player and now he gets a chance to chase his dream."
