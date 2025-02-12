'Getting A Little Faster' - Joe Burrow Dives Into Offseason Additions Following 2024 Season
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow appeared on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast this week and dove into how he's upgrading his game moving forward, including an attempt to get better as a runner.
"I'm getting better at sliding and protecting myself," The Bengals quarterback noted in the interview. "And I'm getting more agile, so making some more people miss, getting a little faster. I'm gonna continue to work on that, so I'm just gonna feel better and better about it."
Burrow played a full season in 2024 and ran for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries. It was the second season in his career above 200 rushing yards (257 in 2022).
He revealed a new move that fans could see in games this fall amidst a rare healthy offseason for the QB.
"I mean more so I practice it walking around," Burrow said about new moves. "Like, I'll be walking through a hall or in my house, and I'll try something like I'm working on a spin move right now."
Bengals fans are hoping he can spin an MVP-level season into a Super Bowl-winning season in 2025.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals' Joe Burrow Shares Downside of Winning Comeback Player of the Year For Second Time
Look: Ja'Marr Chase Receives ZERO First-Place OPOY Votes Despite Elite Underlying Metric
Joe Burrow Wins Second Career Comeback Player of the Year Award
'That Sounds Good' - Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Possible Annual Contract Values During Super Bowl Week
Joe Burrow Discusses Last Time He Was Satisfied Playing Football
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could Experienced Division Rival Be a Fit at Guard?
Look: NFL Insider Shares Intriguing Update on Tee Higgins' Future With Cincinnati Bengals
The Most Important Free Agent This Offseason: Cincinnati Bengals Must Retain Cornerback Mike Hilton
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast