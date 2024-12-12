'He Deserves To Be Here' - Ja'Marr Chase Stumps For Tee Higgins to Stay in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase echoed Joe Burrow's Wednesday comments about wanting to keep Tee Higgins in Cincinnati. The star receiver thinks Higgins "deserves" a new deal with the Bengals.
"Yeah, 100% I feel like he deserves to be here," Chase said on Thursday. "He wants to be here, but at the end of the day, that's not in my control. I just hope the best for him. I hope he can stay. We keep this going.
Chase followed that up with an affirmation that he, Joe Burrow, and Higgins can all get what they've earned and keep driving the Cincinnati offense together. Higgins just let go of David Mulugheta as his agent.
"I think it'd be good," Chase said about keeping the trio together. "That's a piece of the offense that would be missing if he does leave, but who knows what they'll do to replace Tee, not saying he will leave, but it'll be a lot going on. Man, at the end of the day, I just been with him for this long, we have built chemistry this long, chemistry with Joe. So, the chemistry is there already. It's all about how they want to play it."
The ball is in Cincinnati's court when it comes to both receivers' potential upcoming deals. Deals that deserve steeper price tags than they could've been. A healthy Joe Burrow with his weapons is showing its potency on the field and potentially the salary cap.
