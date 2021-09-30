Insider Gives Insight on Urban Meyer, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Jaguars on Thursday night and start 3-1 for the first time since 2018.

All Bengals asked John Shipley of JaguarReport.com a few questions ahead of the matchup. Check out his answers below.

How are things going in Urban Meyer's first year? Is he struggling to adjust to life in the NFL or is that just a false narrative?

"I think there are some things Urban Meyer has struggled with. He has placed almost too much of an emphasis on finding players who had or have close relationships with members of his staff, which tricked down from free agency to their nine draft picks. He also didn't seem to have a terrific showing in the preseason, getting visibly frustrated with losses that, while bad, were ultimately meaningless. With that said, Meyer has actually done a solid job of connecting with his players and building the locker room. The losses have came in bunches for the Jaguars, but they have improved each week and have so far kept things under control from a morale standpoint. Meyer has made quite a few blunders along the way and it appears he didn't quite comprehend the magnitude of the Jaguars' rebuild and talent-gap, and the spotlight will remain on him until they start winning."

This team has plenty of talent, at least on offense. Why are they struggling to score?

"It is a mix of a lot of things. Trevor Lawrence is a gunslinging rookie quarterback who is prone to taking risky chances downfield and showing extreme trust in his wide receivers no matter the situation. His accuracy and decision making to this point have both been substandard. The Jaguars also haven't exactly trusted the running game, starting the first two games passing out of the gate before finally leaning on James Robinson and Carlos Hyde in Week 3. The Jaguars are currently ranked number three in EPA/play on running downs, and Robinson is one of the leagues most productive backs on a carry by carry basis, but the Jaguars are also among the lowest in the league in attempts. The tight end position has been barren and skill players have indirectly been the main culprits of a few of Lawrence's NFL-leading 10 turnovers, but the entire offense is out of flux and that starts at quarterback. Simply put, it's growing pains."

Is the defense as stout against the run as numbers would indicate?

"Great question. I'll say this: they almost are. The Jaguars do a good job of forcing teams into second-and-long and they've consistently limited teams to carries either for short gains, for a loss, or for no longer than 10 yards. With that said, the Jaguars haven't been as good at stopping the run when they absolutely need to, which is in fourth-down, goal-line, and short-yardage situations. The run defense is solid, but there is definite room for improvement, especially along the interior defensive line. Adam Gotsis has stood out as a run defender, but the Jaguars need more impact plays made up front."

What do the Jaguars need to do to upset the Bengals on Thursday night?

"The Jaguars have shown some solid big-play ability at times on offense and have even been able to strike quickly, but the defense has yet to really give them a "Gimmie" score in terms of field position. To beat the Bengals, the Jaguars will need the defense to force a turnover or a defensive stop inside Bengals' territory to give the offense some breathing room and the defense some confidence."

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Bengals vs Jaguars

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Jackson Carman's First Start

Key Matchups: Bengals vs Jaguars on Thursday Night Football

Former NFL Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: "The Bengals Got it Right"

Tyler Boyd Praises A.J. Green Following Big Game Against Jaguars

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Bates, Awuzie, Higgins and Waynes

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's 34-Yard TD Against the Steelers

Tyler Boyd on Steelers: "They Gave Up"



Don't Look Now, But Zac Taylor Has Bengals Trending in Right Direction

Three Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Bengals Open as Big Favorites Over Jaguars in Week 4

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Multiple Records Against the Steelers

Three Down Look: Bengals Bully Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Victory Over Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase for Two Touchdowns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Slay Steelers, Improve to 2-1

Chidobe Awuzie Leaves Steelers Game With Groin Injury

Watch: Trae Waynes, Tee Higgins and Xavier Su'a-Filo Work Out at Practice

Film Breakdown: A Look at Passing Concepts the Bengals Should Utilize

Zac Taylor Betting Favorite to be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook