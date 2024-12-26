'It's A Great Feeling' - Kris Jenkins All Smiles After Most Productive NFL Day Yet Against Browns
CINCINNATI — Kris Jenkins just had his most productive day in a Bengals uniform and he's excited to bottle that defensive momentum into the biggest game of the season against Denver.
Jenkins notched single-game career-highs in sacks (two) and quarterback pressures (three) during Sunday's 24-6 win against Cleveland.
"We were just playing together," Jenkins said to our Elise Jesse. "We could all feel it every time we got a turnover, a three-and-out, you know that infectious energy was just radiating throughout the stadium. Offense as well, every time we got them more opportunities, get the ball and do what they do best, because we got the best offense in the country. Great things are going to happen."
Now, Cincinnati's defense has to stop a better offense in Denver, with solid rookie quarterback play via Bo Nix. Cincinnati will look to turn him over consistently—like they have 12 times so far in December.
"It's a great feeling," Jenkins said about the defensive momentum. "All that work you put in, from OTA's to training camp. You putting in a lot of time and energy. So for that to finally start clicking and that to start coming through, it's a great feeling. But like we said, we got way more to do, and we plan on getting better from here."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Picture: Where They Stand After Win Over Cleveland Browns
Watch: Geno Stone Posts Hilarious Video Following Bengals' Win Over Browns
'They Wanted Guns' - Joe Burrow Tells Hilarious Story About Why He Gifted Bengals' O-Line Samurai Swords
Cincinnati Bengals Have 99 Problems and the Cleveland Browns Aren’t One
'That M---er F---er Flying Right Now' - Bengals WR Tee Higgins Stunned By What He's Seeing From Joe Burrow
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals Victory Over Cleveland
What Bengals QB Joe Burrow Said About His Animated, Profane Discussion With Zac Taylor After Game-Clinching TD
Sam Hubbard Speculates About Knee Injury Following Bengals' Win Over Titan
Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls Following 37-27 Win Over Titans
Watch: Current, Former Bengals Reunite Following Cincinnati's Win Over Tennessee
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 37-27 Win Over Tennessee Titans
Bengals Stars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Set More NFL Records in Win Over Cowboys
Joe Burrow Shares Update on Injured Knee Following Bengals' Win Over Cowboys
Another Huge Night for Bengals Receiver Ja’Marr Chase Had Him Running Away From More Than Just Dallas Defenders
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Delivers Late Game-Winning TD Then Kicks Down Door Barring a Tee Higgins Return in 2025
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast