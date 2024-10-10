Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Defensive Involvement As Cincinnati Searches For Answers
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase won't be overstepping any bounds amidst a horrific defensive start from Cincinnati this season.
Chase is holding up his part as a solid candidate for NFL Offensive Player of the Year, but he's not offering much expertise to the defense, outside of a cornerback tip here or there.
"I can't really say too much, besides probably picking at a certain receiver route or like, what he does best, probably to one of the corners or nickels, one of the guys like that, just giving small tendencies," Chase noted about his involvement on that side of the ball. "But other than that, I can't really say much on the defensive perspective."
Chase has torched his fair share of secondaries, especially with Tee Higgins on the field. Yet, it hasn't been enough to stay afloat in the AFC. Following this rough opening stretch from the secondary sharing his sideline, the All-Pro talent is confident they'll catch a midseason stride.
"I've seen it happen," Chase declared about a defensive turnaround. "I've seen us be at the worst and build from it. This is one of those moments and I know we can do it just because of the people we have around us and no one in this locker room wants to want to quit or have quit in them."
Another chance to answer the bell arrives on Sunday night.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Players Question Lack of Aggression in OT Possession as Team Repeats Mistake From 2021 Loss
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Gives Injury Update After Leaving Sunday's Game, Then Returning
Evan McPherson Shoulders Blame, But Ryan Rehkow's Botched Hold Costs Bengals in Overtime Loss to Ravens
'I Ran a Sh--ty Route' - Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Takes Blame for Game-Swinging Interception
Look: Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Attending Sunday's Bengals-Ravens Game
Bengals Elevate Cornerback Jalen Davis Ahead of Sunday's Showdown With Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Set to Make Debut Against Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals Waive Former Third Round Pick, Activate Myles Murphy and McKinnley Jackson
Cincinnati Bengals' Defense Focused on Fixing Issues Ahead of Crucial AFC North Matchup With Baltimore Ravens
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders
Postgame Observations: Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders Past Joe Burrow and the Bengals 38-33
Cincinnati Bengals Veteran Trent Brown Suffers Knee Injury, Won't Return in Primetime Matchup
Watch: Joe Burrow Hits Ja'Marr Chase On Deep Opening Drive Touchdown Against Commanders
Report: Joe Burrow Makes Notable Change to Pregame Warmup With Basketball Shots
Look: Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels Chat Ahead of Monday Night Football Showdown
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast