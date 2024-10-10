All Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Defensive Involvement As Cincinnati Searches For Answers

Chase is coming off of one of his best NFL games.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks off the field after another loss at home against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals lost won 41-38 in overtime during NFL Week 5 Sunday October 6, 2024 at Payor Stadium.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks off the field after another loss at home against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals lost won 41-38 in overtime during NFL Week 5 Sunday October 6, 2024 at Payor Stadium. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase won't be overstepping any bounds amidst a horrific defensive start from Cincinnati this season.

Chase is holding up his part as a solid candidate for NFL Offensive Player of the Year, but he's not offering much expertise to the defense, outside of a cornerback tip here or there.

"I can't really say too much, besides probably picking at a certain receiver route or like, what he does best, probably to one of the corners or nickels, one of the guys like that, just giving small tendencies," Chase noted about his involvement on that side of the ball. "But other than that, I can't really say much on the defensive perspective."

Chase has torched his fair share of secondaries, especially with Tee Higgins on the field. Yet, it hasn't been enough to stay afloat in the AFC. Following this rough opening stretch from the secondary sharing his sideline, the All-Pro talent is confident they'll catch a midseason stride.

"I've seen it happen," Chase declared about a defensive turnaround. "I've seen us be at the worst and build from it. This is one of those moments and I know we can do it just because of the people we have around us and no one in this locker room wants to want to quit or have quit in them."

Another chance to answer the bell arrives on Sunday night.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Bengals Players Question Lack of Aggression in OT Possession as Team Repeats Mistake From 2021 Loss

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Gives Injury Update After Leaving Sunday's Game, Then Returning

Evan McPherson Shoulders Blame, But Ryan Rehkow's Botched Hold Costs Bengals in Overtime Loss to Ravens

'I Ran a Sh--ty Route' - Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Takes Blame for Game-Swinging Interception

Look: Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Attending Sunday's Bengals-Ravens Game

Bengals Elevate Cornerback Jalen Davis Ahead of Sunday's Showdown With Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Set to Make Debut Against Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals Waive Former Third Round Pick, Activate Myles Murphy and McKinnley Jackson

Cincinnati Bengals' Defense Focused on Fixing Issues Ahead of Crucial AFC North Matchup With Baltimore Ravens

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders

Postgame Observations: Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders Past Joe Burrow and the Bengals 38-33

Cincinnati Bengals Veteran Trent Brown Suffers Knee Injury, Won't Return in Primetime Matchup

Watch: Joe Burrow Hits Ja'Marr Chase On Deep Opening Drive Touchdown Against Commanders

Report: Joe Burrow Makes Notable Change to Pregame Warmup With Basketball Shots

Look: Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels Chat Ahead of Monday Night Football Showdown

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+