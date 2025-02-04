Ja'Marr Chase Gives Honest Answer About Cincinnati Bengals Slow 2024 Start
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase gave an interesting answer about the Bengals' slow start to the 2024 season last week.
The All-Pro talent told Sirius XM that Cincinnati wasn't ready to get into the campaign before going on a late winning streak and barely missing the playoffs.
"I want to say just locking in," Chase replied honestly about why Cincinnati slogged into the season. "I don't think we were ready to really get into the season, when we got into the season, if I'm being honest. But you know we locked in when it was time to but it wasn't early enough."
Cincinnati owns a 7-14-1 September record in the Zac Taylor era. That's something that likely needs to start flipping if they want to accomplish all three main goals each season: Win the division, win the AFC, and win the Super Bowl.
The sport is too hard to keep having to climb out of these holes.
