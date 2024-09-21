All Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase Gives Top Reason He's Excited About Tee Higgins' Return

The Bengals could have a pretty fully loaded weapons group on Monday.

Russ Heltman

Jul 26, 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (left) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (right) talk during training camp practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (left) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (right) talk during training camp practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images / Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are on track to get Tee Higgins back in the fold Monday night, and there's one big reason Ja'Marr Chase is excited about that return: Fewer double teams.

The Bengals' top receiver has been draped with multiple defenders plenty through two games.

"No double teams, hopefully, yeah. Well, I ain't gonna say no, but less, less double teams," Chase said in the locker room with a smile on Friday.

Chase has been held to just 10 catches for 97 yards through two games, but Monday should be a field day for the Bengals passing game against a unit ranked last among NFL teams in pass defense DVOA, EPA, and success rate so far this season.

"That's for every receiver you know what I'm saying?" Chase remarked about being eager for single coverage. "But I'm just anxious to just make a play, make a big play, get the crowd pumped, get my guys pumped again, so that's really what it is.

