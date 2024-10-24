All Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase Knows Value Amidst League-Leading Statistical Output: 'What's Understood Ain't Gotta Be Explained'

The Bengals top playmaker leads the NFL in receiving yards.

Russ Heltman

Oct 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a touchdown as Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) defends during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a touchdown as Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) defends during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase is more than proving his value during the 2024 NFL season, posting league-leading numbers through seven games. The elite wide receiver made it clear he knows his worth on and off the field.

"What's understood ain't gotta be explained, bro. Honestly," Chase declared during his weekly press conference. "I feel like everyone knows the worth, you know?"

Chase's 620 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns rank first in the NFL while he's also seventh in catches (39). He famously keeps stickie notes on the mirror at home to track his season goals, but none of this matters without more wins.

"It doesn't mean everything right now," Chase said about his numbers. "We still in a hole. If it was probably a positive record, I'd probably be more satisfied with it, but I mean it's cool to see. That's my expectations, but it's cool to see. I gotta keep going though, I'll be more satisfied at the end of the year when I see the full stats."

Another opportunity for winning numbers await Chase and the Bengals at home this Sunday.

