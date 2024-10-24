Ja'Marr Chase Knows Value Amidst League-Leading Statistical Output: 'What's Understood Ain't Gotta Be Explained'
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase is more than proving his value during the 2024 NFL season, posting league-leading numbers through seven games. The elite wide receiver made it clear he knows his worth on and off the field.
"What's understood ain't gotta be explained, bro. Honestly," Chase declared during his weekly press conference. "I feel like everyone knows the worth, you know?"
Chase's 620 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns rank first in the NFL while he's also seventh in catches (39). He famously keeps stickie notes on the mirror at home to track his season goals, but none of this matters without more wins.
"It doesn't mean everything right now," Chase said about his numbers. "We still in a hole. If it was probably a positive record, I'd probably be more satisfied with it, but I mean it's cool to see. That's my expectations, but it's cool to see. I gotta keep going though, I'll be more satisfied at the end of the year when I see the full stats."
Another opportunity for winning numbers await Chase and the Bengals at home this Sunday.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Film Breakdown: Why Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson is One of NFL's Best Pass Rushers
'This One's For Keeps' - Twins Chase and Sydney Brown Brace For Impact Sunday When the Bengals Face the Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Dealing With Key Injuries Ahead of Matchup With Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Downplays 'White Bengal' Uniforms Ahead of Bengals' Showdown With Eagles
Stat of the Jay: Ja'Marr Chase Trying To Do Something Only One Bengals Player Has Accomplished
Bengals Open as Slight Betting Favorites Over Eagles at Home
Watch: Joe Burrow, Myles Garrett Chat After Bengals Win Over Browns
Scheming Up a Score: Bengals Special Teams Coordinator Darrin Simmons Carves Path for Charlie Jones' 100-Yard TD
Injury Update: What We Know About Bengals Safety Geno Stone
Cincinnati Bengals Defense Posts Milestones While Stepping Up Big In Second Consecutive Road Victory
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 21-14 Win Over Cleveland Browns
Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls Following 21-14 Win Over Browns
Joe Burrow Shares Key to Cincinnati Bengals Beating Cleveland Browns in AFC North Showdown
'It's Terrible' - Bengals Coaches, Players Weigh In On the Albatross That Is a 6-Game Losing Streak in Cleveland.
Bengals Injury Report: Depth Chart Relatively Healthy As Browns Week Begins
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast