Ja'Marr Chase Praises Newest Member of Bengals' Wide Receiver Room Isaiah Williams
CINCINNATI — The Bengals acquired rookie wide receiver Isaiah Williams last week after he was waived by the Lions.
The undrafted rookie has two receptions for six yards and one kickoff return for 36 yards. He was a preseason standout in Detroit, leading the team with 11 catches for 123 yards. He also had six punt returns for 71 yards in three preseason games.
Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase says Williams is off to an impressive start.
"He came in jumping. He's on it right now, not gonna lie," Chase said. "I'd be excited to see what he can do. He looks smooth right now playing too, so it'll be nice to see what he can do."
Chase added that Williams is "moving all around" on offense.
It's unclear if Williams will actually get a chance to show what he can do on offense this week, but he's certainly capable of helping on special teams.
Look for the rookie to return kicks and punts on Sunday against the Chargers.
