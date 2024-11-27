Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Coldest Game He's Played in Ahead of Frigid Pittsburgh Battle
CINCINNATI — Sunday's forecast against Pittsburgh figures to be a frigid one for Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals (high of 30 degrees). Cincinnati's top playmaker discussed the "warm skin" substance he uses to combat the cold, along with Joe Burrow's take on it.
"It's like a like cream or like lotion we put on to keep us warm," Chase said before giving Burrow's thoughts. "He screamed at me in college for doing it. He told me he not throwing me the ball until I took it off."
The substance can get on the ball, but Chase has snuck it into his cold-game routine anyway. The coldest was Cincinnati's win at New England in 2022.
"Yeah," Chase said about that battle being the coldest game of his career. "Run the ball and let's get out of here man."
Pittsburgh's held Chase to 78.5 yards per outing in his carer as he tries to heat up on a Sunday in Cincinnati. All while sneaking on some "warm skin" along the way at 1 p.m. ET.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week
Cincinnati Bengals Should Claim Recently Released Tight End Greg Dulcich
'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Throws Support Behind Struggling Kicker Evan McPherson
Zac Taylor Updates Orlando Brown Jr., Bengals Injuries Following Bye Week
Bengals Playoff Chances Get Little Help From Competing AFC Teams in Week 12
Three Post Bye Week Thoughts on Joe Burrow and the Bengals Ahead of AFC North Showdown vs Steelers
Bengals Slight Home Betting Favorites Against Steelers Coming Off Bye Week
NFL Executives Weigh in on Justin Tucker and Evan McPherson's Struggles This Season
Cincinnati Bengals Bye Week Betting Report Card: How Have We Fared Through 11 Weeks?
Bengals Playoff Tracker: Hope Fading Entering Bye Week
Look: Joe Burrow Joins Legendary Quarterback Stat List Through 11 Games, Without Wins to Match
Look: Tony Pike Takes Issue With Bengals' Late Game Management in Crucial Situation During Loss to Chargers
Stat of the Jay: Bengals Wasting Joe Burrow Performances with Alarming, Record-Breaking Frequency
Bill Simmons Names Star Coach to Replace Zac Taylor Amidst The Five-Year Rule
Struggling Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Isn't Going Away in 2024, But an Out In His Contract Could Affect Future
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast