It's Carman Time: Rookie Will Make Second Straight Start on Thursday Against Jaguars

CINCINNATI — Jackson Carman made his first NFL start on Sunday against Pittsburgh. The rookie did enough to get the nod again this week against Jacksonville.

"We’ll roll with Jackson this week," head coach Zac Taylor said. "Xavier (Su’a-Filo) is still day-to-day. But I thought Jackson did a really nice job for us. And again, I know it’s an emotional game for him, too, playing on the road against a divisional opponent. It wasn’t perfect. There were some things that we can continue to improve on. But it was good stuff to build off of. We expected that from Jackson and that’s what he gave us yesterday. That was great to see. "

The Bengals didn't allow a sack against the Steelers. Pittsburgh entered the game having recorded at least one sack in each of their past 75 contests, which was an NFL record.

Carman got the start against Pittsburgh because veteran guard Xavier Su'a-Filo suffered a knee injury in Week 2. That opened the door for the rookie, who now has a chance to grab hold of the starting job.

"You don’t want to crown a guy one way or the other after one game, two games," Taylor said. "We just want to see consistency. Again, we’re not going to overreact one way or another based on each week’s performance with Jackson. But again, he has all the tools that we wanted when we took him. He’s shown the progress that we wanted to see over the last seven, eight weeks."

Cincinnati hosts Jacksonville on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. For more on the Bengals' win over the Steelers, go here.

