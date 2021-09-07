Bengals Notes: Ja'Marr Chase's Worst Drop, Joe Burrow Works the Deep Ball and the Latest on Trae Waynes

Here's the latest on Chase, Burrow and more from Paul Brown Stadium.

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase has had drop issues throughout training camp and the preseason, but his worst one might've happened during Monday's practice.

Chase looked strong, explosive and fast during the session. He also had plenty of nice receptions. Unfortunately for him and the Bengals, he had an awful drop toward the end of the portion that was open to the media.

Joe Burrow threw a pass to Chase about 30-yards downfield. It had the arc of a rainbow. Chase looked ready to make the catch and the ball bounced off his hands and hit the ground.

Neither guy was going full speed, which made the drop look even worse. There wasn't a safety bearing down on him or a cornerback on his hip.

It might've been Chase's ugliest drop so far. Outside of that play, he looked the part during the open media portion of practice. Watch clips of him and other players on the team below.

Going Deep

Burrow and Chase stayed after practice to work on the deep ball. Backup quarterback Brandon Allen and other wide receivers also stuck around to get in extra work downfield.

Chase and Burrow looked like they were on the same page. They connected time and time again during the extra period.

"We feel like we've paid attention to it and gotten a lot of work in it," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "We feel much better about where we're at now [compared to last year]. We got a chance to work through the kinks and we'll be ready to go on Sunday."

The Bengals are hoping the Burrow-to-Chase combo produces plenty of explosive plays this season.

“To make explosive plays," Taylor said when asked expectations for Chase. "Those are the reasons, he's a top ten pick, top five pick is for all the reasons. He makes those plays down the field. He's explosive after the catch is got a really strong lower body, strong hands. So again, those are expectations we have for him, as he continues to develop, is to attribute all those areas.”

CB1 Out

Trae Waynes is out this week against the Vikings and could miss multiple games as he works his way back from a right hamstring injury.

The Bengals didn't put Waynes on injured reserve, so there's still hope he plays in Week 2 or 3, but Eli Apple will get the start on Sunday against the Vikings.

