Watch: Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Offense Continues to Struggle at Training Camp

Tony Pike and I discuss the Bengals' struggles.
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense struggled again on Tuesday. Joe Burrow threw an interception to Trey Hendrickson, the offensive line didn't put up much resistance and the wide receivers didn't get much separation.

ESPN 1530's Tony Pike joined me to recap Tuesday's session. Watch the video below.

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase on a Deep Ball, Plus Tee Higgins Makes One-Handed Catch

Vonn Bell Praises Ja'Marr Chase, Likes the 'Swagger' the Bengals' D is Showing in Camp

Odds to be Bears' Starting QB: Andy Dalton Clear Cut Favorite Over Justin Fields

From Aaron Rodgers to Larry Fitzgerald, Here Are the Latest NFL Prop Bets for the 2021 Season

Podcast: The Bengals Defense Continues to Dominate, Plus Injury Updates and Camp Battles

Mike Hilton Praises Jessie Bates: 'He's the Best Safety' in the NFL

Bengals Notes: Joe Burrow and the Offense Struggle, Defense Embracing New Identity