Joe Burrow Doesn't Believe in Top-Five QB Lists: 'Can Change Week to Week'
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow isn't getting involved in ranking lists. The quarterback sat down for an interview with Complex Sports recently and discussed how he doesn't believe in top-five QB lists.
Burrow has a strong case as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
"I'm going to stay away from that one," Burrow said about his top-five quarterbacks. "There’s so many good ones. But I mean, I think we were just talking about it earlier, there's so many good ones right now that it's just an exciting time because there's so many guys that are playing the game at a high level. And like I said, diverse skill sets are a lot of fun to watch.
"So I don't like lists like that because I feel like it takes away from certain people's accomplishments and there's not just a top five of all time. There's not just a top five in the game right now and it can change week to week. The guy that's the best one Sunday isn't going to be the best next Sunday. So many ups and downs. I just think that those lists aren't really serving anybody. There've been so many great quarterbacks that have paved the way for other great quarterbacks to come after them. So I think those lists kind of take away from that."
Burrow has gone from rookie in prove-it mode, to one of the league's best players midway through the decade. In the end, none of these lists matter at all.
The Lombardi Trophy matters and only two active QBs have lifted one since he entered the NFL.
