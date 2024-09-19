All Bengals

Joe Burrow Highlights Bengals Tight End Usage To Start 2024 Season

Burrow is a top 10 quarterback by efficiency so far this season.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hug at midfield after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired.
CINCINNATI — ﻿Joe Burrow and the Bengals are rolling into Monday Night Football preparation against Washington with some new wrinkles in the offense. Namely the heightened usage of tight ends and 12 personnel following the best-receiving game from that position of Burrow's career.

According to ESPN, the position combined for 151 receiving yards against the Chiefs this past Sunday.

"A lot of teams have different looks in 12 personnel than they do in 11, and week to week, that could vary," Burrow noted in his weekly press conference. "The usage of 12 could vary week to week, depending on matchups and what we feel like the defense is going to give us in those situations, and we have the guys to make that decision this year. We have a lot of tight ends that we feel really good about putting them on the field and going and making plays. So that's a luxury that we have this year."

Mike Gesicki and Erick All have flourished as receivers so far, and the whole offense could get even more space to work with Tee Higgins practicing on Thursday for the first time in two weeks.

Washington has given up the fewest fantasy points to tight ends through two games, but they've also faced offenses that don't feature that position.

